"Cielo is all about fun, kindness and spreading love," David Tutera tells PEOPLE of his and husband Joey Toth's older daughter

See Photos from David Tutera's Party for Daughter Cielo's 8th Birthday: 'One to Remember'

David Tutera and Joey Toth threw a fun-filled party for their daughter Cielo's birthday.

To mark their child's 8th birthday, the celebrity wedding planner and his husband came up with a celebration that would be just as enjoyable for the adult guests as it was for the kids. Sharing colorful exclusive photos from the party, Tutera tells PEOPLE that Cielo was heavily involved in the planning process.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Cielo is all about fun, kindness and spreading love. She is always sharing these sentiments with her friends and classmates. Cielo is also obsessed with L.O.L. dolls, so an L.O.L.-themed party full of bright colors fit Cielo perfectly," he says. "Cielo helped design almost every aspect of the party, from picking songs for the DJ's playlist to including personalized handwritten notes in lunchboxes the guests' food was adorably served in."

"It's safe to say we have another party planner in the family!" the proud father adds.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

David Tutera Credit: Courtesy of David Tutera

David Tutera Credit: Courtesy of David Tutera

David Tutera Credit: Courtesy of David Tutera

Tutera - who wed Toth in 2017 and is also dad to 2-year-old daughter Gracie Stella - says the bash was capped off by all guests leaping into the pool together.

The family of four also did a makeup challenge during the party with colorful looks in celebration of Pride Month.

David Tutera Credit: Courtesy of David Tutera

David Tutera Credit: Courtesy of David Tutera

"It was also important for me and my husband Joey to throw a party that was equally as fun for the adults who attended," he explains. "To do that, we made sure the food and cocktails were spectacular and, to end on the perfect note, all 45 kids and parents spontaneously jumped into the pool fully clothed in a celebration of love and life."

He adds, "Cielo's party was absolutely one to remember both for the adults as much as it was for the kids!"

Along with an L.O.L.-themed birthday cake, the celebration was complete with hot pink and bright lavender flower arrangements designed by Tutera, sparkling purple sequin tablecloths, and more than 200 balloons in pink, lavender, white and rose gold.