David Schwimmer's Daughter Cleo, 9, Gets Her Head Shaved by Mom Zoë Buckman

"The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening," wrote Zoë Buckman in part, sharing photos from the shaving session

David Schwimmer's daughter Cleo is rocking a totally new look!

The 9-year-old recently decided to ditch her long brown locks in favor of a shaved head, made possible by the expert shearing skills of her mom, Zoë Buckman.

On Saturday, the English artist and photographer, 34, shared three photos of her daughter, including two post-cut looks and one of Cleo flashing a big smile as Buckman took an electric shaver to her head.

"The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening," Buckman wrote. "I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!"

Among the comments section were remarks from Paloma Faith, who wrote, "She looks amazing," and Cush Jumbo, who said, "Oh GO Cleo!!! We can spud heads now 😘"

Cleo is the only child for exes Schwimmer, 53, and Buckman. The two married in 2010 after reportedly first meeting in London 2007, then went on to welcome Cleo in May 2011. They called it quits in 2017.

"It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship," Schwimmer and Buckman said in a joint statement in April of that year.

"Our priority is, of course, our daughter's happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family," the statement continued.

Schwimmer doesn't often give comments about his daughter, but in January 2018, the Friends alum spoke with the Today show about how he discussed bodily autonomy with Cleo, who was 6½ at the time.

"With my daughter, it's more about just knowing it's your body and your space. It's more about personal space and building confidence in her to speak out and speak up if anything she encounters makes her feel uncomfortable, period," said the actor and father of one. "Her body, her hair, it's hers. She owns it. It's giving her the courage and confidence to speak up and speak out."

"At school on Friday, some boys behind her, some older boys, were kind of touching and kicking her back a little. She turned around and gave them a look," he continued. "I said, 'Next time, Cleo, you need to turn around and firmly but politely say to please stop touching me. If you do that twice and they keep on touching you, you stand up, walk away and find a grownup, period.' It's important to instill that kind of confidence from an early age."