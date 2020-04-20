David Nail and Wife Catherine Expecting Baby Girl After Fertility Struggles: 'Another Miracle'

Image zoom

David Nail has a little lady on the way!

The “Whatever She’s Got” singer, 40, is expecting a daughter this October with his wife Catherine, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“After an unsuccessful IVF attempt last summer, we tried again this past winter, and were elevated to experience another miracle,” Nail tells PEOPLE.

“We tried so long to have kids before we were blessed with the twins,” he adds of the couple’s 4-year-old son Lawson Brent and daughter Lillian Catherine, whom they welcomed via in vitro fertilization.

The couple shared their pregnancy news alongside a photo of the soon-to-be family of five, posing outdoors on the grass together.

David Nail (R) and wife Catherine

The dad-to-be — who is the frontman of David Nail & The Well Ravens — opened up about the couple’s journey to parenthood in July 2016, discussing the fertility struggles he and his wife endured on their multiple-year journey toward expanding their family.

“A lot of what we dealt with had to do with me,” Nail said in a video leading up to the release of his album Fighter. “As a man, you definitely don’t want to hear that.”

The “Night’s On Fire” crooner also recounted his thoughts behind their decision to transfer two embryos, regardless of the risk and difficulty involved in potentially having and raising twins.

” ‘It’s been this difficult … if we are so lucky to have two, it may be the only two we ever get,’ ” Nail recalls saying.

Though Nail admitted it got to the point where it felt “like everything was stacked against” the couple, the time and effort involved in trying multiple procedures was worth it — for both of them.

“[Catherine] had dreams to be a mother, and would always tell me that’s what she was born to do,” he said at the time. “So in whatever way I was [contributing to that not] happening was beyond frustrating.”

Catherine added it was “insult to injury” for her husband after finding out the cause of their conception issues right around the time Nail’s depression was diagnosed. But she added that she would go through the entire fertility treatment process again.

“Your eye is on the prize, and that’s just what I kept telling myself every single day: ‘What’s the end result?’ ” she said. “Yes, this may hurt for now, but I would do it again. I would do it 10 times again to get what we have now.”