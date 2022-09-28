David Letterman Jokes About Son's 'Devastating' Move to College on Jimmy Kimmel Live

David Letterman is opening up about becoming an empty nester!

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the legendary funnyman, 75, shared how he recently sent his son, Harry, away to college.

"Harry is my son, and all reports indicate that he's okay," Letterman told Kimmel. "They tell me he's in college."

But the transition has not been as seamless as the former Late Show host thought it would be.

"I thought it would be nothing, but it's devastating," he said. "Am I the only one that feels that way?"

In trademark Letterman fashion, the comedian then dryly recalled the story of taking Harry and his "truckload of crap" to school and lugging a sofa up three flights of stairs.

"Is that true?" Kimmel asked Letterman, cracking up.

"Is that true?" Letterman then returned back, laughing. "This stuff's gotta be true?"

Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Netflix personality added that he has thankfully stayed in touch with his son over the past month that Harry has been away.

"We text now and then, and I got a text from him today…forgive me if I'm sounding a little over-emotional about this," Letterman said, and then added his son told him that there were no classes that day.

"I'm thinking, I'm getting my money's worth here!" Letterman said.

Later in the interview, he also shared another conversation he had with Harry.

"I called him, a week into it. 'Hi, Harry. Harry, have you met the kid yet who sells weed?'" Letterman said. "And Harry says, 'I cannot confirm or deny.'"

David Letterman with Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The television icon and his son have maintained a close relationship over the years.

In 2019, Letterman opened up to Willie Geist on Sunday Today about the connection he has with Harry, who he shares with wife Regina Lasko, and how he has tried to lean into being his son's best buddy.

"Look at me — how much longer am I going to be around?" he asked. "I want to be the best friend."

Letterman added that he feels most at peace when he's with his family.

"The most secure I ever feel is when I'm around my son," he said.