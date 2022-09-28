David Letterman Jokes About Son's 'Devastating' Move to College on Jimmy Kimmel Live

"Have you met the kid yet who sells weed?" the television icon joked about asking his son, Harry, during a phone call

By
Published on September 28, 2022 10:36 AM
David Letterman on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

David Letterman is opening up about becoming an empty nester!

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday, the legendary funnyman, 75, shared how he recently sent his son, Harry, away to college.

"Harry is my son, and all reports indicate that he's okay," Letterman told Kimmel. "They tell me he's in college."

But the transition has not been as seamless as the former Late Show host thought it would be.

"I thought it would be nothing, but it's devastating," he said. "Am I the only one that feels that way?"

In trademark Letterman fashion, the comedian then dryly recalled the story of taking Harry and his "truckload of crap" to school and lugging a sofa up three flights of stairs.

"Is that true?" Kimmel asked Letterman, cracking up.

"Is that true?" Letterman then returned back, laughing. "This stuff's gotta be true?"

David Letterman and son
Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Netflix personality added that he has thankfully stayed in touch with his son over the past month that Harry has been away.

"We text now and then, and I got a text from him today…forgive me if I'm sounding a little over-emotional about this," Letterman said, and then added his son told him that there were no classes that day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm thinking, I'm getting my money's worth here!" Letterman said.

Later in the interview, he also shared another conversation he had with Harry.

"I called him, a week into it. 'Hi, Harry. Harry, have you met the kid yet who sells weed?'" Letterman said. "And Harry says, 'I cannot confirm or deny.'"

David Letterman on Jimmy Kimmel Live
David Letterman with Jimmy Kimmel. Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The television icon and his son have maintained a close relationship over the years.

In 2019, Letterman opened up to Willie Geist on Sunday Today about the connection he has with Harry, who he shares with wife Regina Lasko, and how he has tried to lean into being his son's best buddy.

"Look at me — how much longer am I going to be around?" he asked. "I want to be the best friend."

Letterman added that he feels most at peace when he's with his family.

"The most secure I ever feel is when I'm around my son," he said.

Related Articles
Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Been Kickin' It with Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good Sex Life' with Husband
Amy Schumer Jokes She's 'Been Kickin' It with Adam Levine,' Talks 'Good Sex Life' with Husband
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Heidi Klum/Instagram
Heidi Klum Says She Panics When Leni Doesn't Answer Phone at College: 'Worrying Is Already Starting'
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker Drop Son Nick Off at College
Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Drop Son Nick Off at College: 'His Moment to Soar Has Come'
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos attend the ceremony honoring Kelly Ripa with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 12, 2015 in Hollywood, California
All About Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 3 Kids
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020
Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers
leni klum
Heidi Klum Shares Bittersweet Feelings as Eldest Daughter Leni Prepares for College in N.Y.C.
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen attend the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity at Hollywood Palladium on March 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen's Relationship Timeline
Chris Rock performs
Chris Rock Joked About Being 'Lonely' in His 50s Months Before Lake Bell Romance: 'I Got No Woman'
Neil Patrick Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, David Burtka attend Fri, Jul 30 2021 NAOMI WATTS AND LIZZIE TISCH HOST MICHAEL KORS 40TH ANNIVERSARY DINNER Bridgehampton, NY
Neil Patrick Harris Watched 'The Shining' with His Horror-Loving Daughter — And She Wasn't Impressed
anthony anderson
Anthony Anderson Jokes About 'black-ish' Emmys Snub: 'At Least I'll Always Have My Oscar for 'Kangaroo Jack' '
Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Says Daughter Amada, 6, Pulled a 'Power Move' During Family Visit to the Louvre
Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's Kids Are Dating! How They Met — and What Their Dads Think. https://www.instagram.com/p/CZ-UAaQPh7u/. Jasmin Page Lawrence
Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy's Kids Are Going Strong! How the Couple Met — and What Their Dads Think
idina menzel
Idina Menzel Jokes She Got a 'Look of Death' When She Wore Son Walker's Yeezys Without Asking
Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler Explains How 'Bed Accident' Led to Having a Black Eye on 'Good Morning America'