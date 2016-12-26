Numb3rs alum David Krumholtz and his wife Vanessa Britting welcomed their second child together, a son named Jonas

David Krumholtz Welcomes Son Jonas with Series of Adorable Photos: 'My Kids Are Kid Goals'

Bernard the Elf would be proud: David Krumholtz is a dad again — and just in time for Christmas!

The Santa Clause and Numb3rs alum welcomed his second child with wife Vanessa Britting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Jonas Krumholtz made his entrance into the world weighing 8 lbs., 15 oz.

“His name is Jonas. My son. 8 lbs 15 oz.,” Krumholtz, 38, tweeted after his son’s birth, adding the hilarious hashtag, “#AllBalls.”

The couple’s new little boy joins their daughter Pemma Mae, 2 ½, whom Krumholtz shared a photo of on Dec. 9, smiling widely for the camera as she held her new little sibling.

“My kids are kid goals,” he captioned the snap.

Krumholtz has since been tweeting photos of Jonas with various facial expressions, likening him to everyone from actor Josh Mostel to “the mayor from Ghostbusters.”

“Guys. Did my wife give birth to George Soros??” he jokingly captioned one side-by-side shot of his son and the well-known progressive philanthropist.

Britting, 36, and Krumholtz have been together for more than a decade. They were engaged in Paris in 2008 and married at New York City’s Plaza Hotel in May 2010.

“They’re a perfect complement to each other,” wedding planner Michelle Rago told PEOPLE of the pair shortly after their nuptials. “You can tell they’re old souls. They have incredible mutual respect and make all decisions as a couple. I predict they’ll be married for ever and ever.”

Krumholtz is well-known for his run as math genius Charlie Epps on the CBS crime procedural Numb3rs and appearances throughout the ’90s in films such as Addams Family Values and 10 Things I Hate About You, as well as the Harold & Kumar films.He can next be seen in the HBO drama The Deuce, airing in 2017.