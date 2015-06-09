David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel Welcome Son Calvin

Actors David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel have welcomed their second child, a son, her rep confirms to PEOPLE

It’s a baby boy!

Actors David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel have welcomed their second child, son Calvin, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

No other details — including a birth date — have been released.

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 39, and his Bones actress wife, 38 — who are already parents to 3½-year-old son Henry — confirmed in December that they were expanding their family.

But the newly crowned big brother won’t be baby boy’s only playmate: The actress’s sister Zooey Deschanel is expecting her first child — a delivery surprise! — with fiancé Jacob Pechenik this summer.