David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel Welcome Son Calvin
Actors David Hornsby and Emily Deschanel have welcomed their second child, son Calvin, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.
No other details — including a birth date — have been released.
The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, 39, and his Bones actress wife, 38 — who are already parents to 3½-year-old son Henry — confirmed in December that they were expanding their family.
But the newly crowned big brother won’t be baby boy’s only playmate: The actress’s sister Zooey Deschanel is expecting her first child — a delivery surprise! — with fiancé Jacob Pechenik this summer.
— Anya Leon with reporting by Mia McNiece