Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie revealed that he and his wife were expecting their third child in a December 2021 Instagram post

David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Their Third Baby — a Girl!: We 'Couldn't Be More in Awe'

David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill are now the proud parents of three!

The Wizards of Waverly Place star, 32, revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that the couple's third child — a baby girl — was born earlier that day.

Named Gemma Clare Henrie, the newborn weighed in at 7 lbs., 15 oz, Henrie said. She was born at 3:21 a.m. local time, and joins brother James Thomas Augustine Emanuel, 18 months, and sister, Pia Philomena Francesca, 3.

"IT'S A GIRL!!!!' Henrie wrote in his post, captioning two photos of his new daughter, one by herself and another of the smiling family of five. "Maria is currently enjoying the most deserved nap ever haha. She stuck to her plan l and had a drug free birth and I couldn't be more in awe of her!"

"Thanks be to God for the greatest gift on earth and Maria and I thank you all for your prayers. I received many messages and I really appreciate it. #vitabella #deogratias," he continued, before giving "a huge shout out to our nurses Morgan and Sofia and our midwife Katy!"

"Y'all are spectacular and thank you to all the nurses out there we appreciate you," added Henrie.

Henrie and Cahill — who wed in April 2017 in front of 170 of their closest friends and family members, including Henrie's Wizards castmate Selena Gomez — first announced they were adding to their family in December 2021, just after James' birthday.

"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother," Henrie wrote at the time.

He also revealed the couple would wait until delivery to learn the baby's sex. "We are going to wait until birth for the [sex] reveal. Couldn't think of a better [sex] reveal than that am I right?!" he said.

Henrie and Cahill's journey to creating a family has not always been easy. In a March 2019 Instagram post announcing Pia's birth, Henrie opened up about miscarriages he and his wife experience in the past.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I … and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials," he wrote. "I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be. See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters … Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."