David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Son James on Christmas: 'What a Night'

David Henrie is now a dad of two!

The former Wizards of Waverly Place star, 31, and his wife, Maria Cahill, welcomed their second child on Christmas night, he announced in an Instagram post on Saturday.

James Thomas Augustine Emanuel was born at 9:33 p.m., weighing 8 lbs. and 13 oz. The new baby joins big sister Pia Philomena Francesca, 1½.

“CHRISTMAS BABY!!! Y’all... WHAT A NIGHT! James Thomas Augustine Emanuel Henrie was born at 9:33pm on December 25th 2020 weighing 8lbs 13oz,” Henrie wrote alongside a series of photos showing off their new addition to the family. “My wife is a superhero and was able to achieve her goal of having a drug free birth.”

Henrie went on to share that James’ birth came on the one-year anniversary of Cahill’s fourth miscarriage.

“I’m so proud of her! Aside from sharing the stage with none other then Jesus, He blessed us in a special way by giving us James on this date because it was December 25th 2019 that we had our fourth miscarriage,” he added. “Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, they paid off in a massive way. MERRY CHRISTMAS :) ps it started snowing as he was being pushed out. Crazy!!!”

Henrie also documented the special day on his Instagram Stories, sharing photos of Cahill’s hospital room, which he decorated with Christmas lights in honor of the holiday. In another photo of his wife, the actor wrote “Proud hubby!”

Henrie previously opened up about Cahill's miscarriages in a March 2019 Instagram post announcing the birth of daughter Pia.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I … and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials. I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be," he wrote at the time. "See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters … Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."

"While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!" the actor continued.