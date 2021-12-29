The couple plans on waiting until Cahill gives birth to find out the child's sex

David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Are Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations are in order for David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the Wizards of Waverly Place star, 32, revealed the couple is expecting their third child.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Maria and I were really racking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday… #3 #bigbrother," he wrote.

"We are going to wait until birth for the gender reveal. Couldn't think of a better gender reveal then that am I right?!"

Henrie and Cahill wed in April 2017 in front of 170 of their closest friends and family members, including Henrie's Wizards castmate Selena Gomez.

The couple already share son James Thomas Augustine Emanuel, 1, and daughter, Pia Philomena Francesca, 2.

And the couple's journey to creating a family has not always been easy.

Henrie previously opened up about Cahill's miscarriages in a March 2019 Instagram post announcing the birth of Pia.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I … and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials," he wrote at the time. "I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be. See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters … Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."