It’s a magical day for David Henrie and his wife, Maria Cahill Henrie!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 29, and former Miss Delaware welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Pia Henrie, on Tuesday, March 19, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The baby girl was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz., the outlet reported.

Reps for Henrie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ahead of Pia’s birth, Henrie revealed the meaning behind their daughter’s name to ET, which means “loving” in Latin.

“It’s been six decades since there’s been a Henrie girl, so we are overjoyed to welcome little Pia Henrie into the world,” the actor told the entertainment outlet.

Throughout the pregnancy, the couple was not shy about posting baby news on social media, including an adorable sex reveal in September.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First,’ ” he captioned an Instagram video in September from their reveal party.

“I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother,” the actor joked of the series in which he played Ted Mosby’s son.

Alongside a Boomerang clip of the spouses with two balloons, Henrie also wrote, “After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that’s indescribable … [one] I’d never felt before and made my such a better person,” continuing, “I can not wait to see what being a poppa brings. I can not wait!!!”

As their daughter’s due date grew closer, the actor couldn’t stop posting cute moments between him and his expectant wife, including a sweet gift she gave him.

“Gift from my wife hahaha, love it! I’m gonna be the world’s cheesiest dad and I can’t wait,” he wrote after receiving his first mug with the word “DAD” on it.

The new father already has some practice with dad duty from serving as a godfather.

“#TBT to the day I met my Godson. One of my most cherished memories. Love you buddy so much,” he wrote on Instagram in September.

As the couple prepared to celebrate Christmas this past year, Henrie expressed excitement about spending time with Maria and his unborn baby.

“Merry Christmas from myself, my wife and little baby Pia growing in there,” he captioned a sweet snap in front of a Christmas tree with his hand on his wife’s baby bump in December.

Henrie and Maria wed in April 2017 in front of 170 of their closest friends and family, including Henrie’s Wizards castmates (yes, Selena Gomez was there!)

Following his Old Hollywood-inspired wedding, held in Southern California, the actor told PEOPLE exclusively, “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it. You don’t meet girls like her every day.”