Wizards of Waverly Place Alum David Henrie and Wife Maria Cahill Expecting a Son

The baby on the way will join David Henrie and Maria Cahill's daughter Pia, 14 months

David Henrie is going to be a dad — again!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, 30, is expecting his second child with wife Maria Cahill, he revealed on Instagram Monday with a "Happy Gilmore"-themed sex reveal.

In the clip, Cahill stands nearby holding the couple's 14-month-old daughter Pia Philomena Francesca as Henrie gets ready to hit a ball with a golf club, while loved ones stand nearby awaiting to learn whether the baby on the way will be a boy or a girl.

After a countdown from his audience, Henrie goes to swing — but pauses to switch out his golf club for a hockey stick amid joking boos from the crowd, quipping, "After all, I am a hockey player."

Eventually he hits the ball, which explodes in a cloud of blue smoke to indicate the couple has a son on the way. Immediately, many of their guests rush the actor, cheering and celebrating along with him.

"I had no clue before this moment so that is a 100% genuine reaction haha," Henrie captioned the video in part.

Henrie and Cahill wed in April 2017 in front of 170 of their closest friends and family members, including Henrie's Wizards castmates like Selena Gomez.

In his March 2019 Instagram post announcing the birth of daughter Pia, the former How I Met Your Mother star also revealed the couple had suffered multiple miscarriages.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I … and it's special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials. I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be," he wrote. "See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters … Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."

"While it was insanely difficult recovering from miscarriage after miscarriage, we knew if we were ever going to be able to hold a baby of our own in our arms that we must not let the tragedy affect our marriage, but rather grow closer together!" the actor continued.

The couple has shared a bevy of sweet moments with their baby girl since her birth, including an adorable May video that showed Pia laughing up a storm as her dad praised her for saying "Poppa."

In the clip, Henrie turned his back on Pia, who exclaimed, "Dada!" — but he didn't turn around until a few seconds later, when she shouted, "Poppa!" and giggled as her dad celebrated and kissed her.