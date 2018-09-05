Baby Girl on the Way for Wizards of Waverly Place Alum David Henrie — See the Explosive Reveal

David Henrie is going to be a dad!

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and his wife, former Miss Delaware Maria Cahill Henrie, are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

Henrie, 29, announced the news on Instagram Wednesday, sharing a video of the explosive pink moment in a post and a series of photos from the couple’s reveal party.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys,” the actor captioned the clip, showing him popping a black balloon to reveal a shower of pink dust and glitter. “I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ ”

“That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun!” joked the former How I Met Your Mother star, adding, “I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother 😂😂😂”

David Henrie and wife Maria David Henrie/Instagram

David Henrie's Instagram Story David Henrie/Instagram

David Henrie's Instagram Story

Henrie and Maria wed in April 2017 in front of 170 of their closest friends and family, including Henrie’s Wizards cast mates (yes, Selena Gomez was there!).

Alongside a Boomerang clip of the spouses with two balloons, Henrie wrote Wednesday, “After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that’s indescribable … [one] I’d never felt before and made my such a better person … ”

He continued, “I can not wait to see what being a poppa brings. I can not wait!!!”

David Henrie and wife Maria David Henrie/Instagram

Following his Old Hollywood-inspired wedding, held in Southern California, the actor told PEOPLE exclusively, “You always hear you should marry your best friend, and I actually get to do it. You don’t meet girls like her every day.”

Wearing an A-line, full-length gown featuring beaded Alencon and Chantilly lace by Enzoani, Cahill exchanged traditional vows with Henrie, who wore a custom tuxedo by Indochino and a white bowtie (“My dad got married in a white bowtie, so I’m honoring him,” the star said).

Cahill told PEOPLE of her new husband, “One of my favorite things about him is how funny he is and how we just get each other. Being married is going to be just that much better.”