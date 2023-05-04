David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening

David Harbour makes one great girl dad!

The Stranger Things star, 48, was snapped out in New York City on Wednesday taking his stepdaughters — and a couple of their friends — to an advanced screening of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Ethel Mary, 11, and Marnie Rose, 10, are his wife Lily Allen's daughters from a previous marriage.

Donning black-and-white ensembles at the iPic Theater, the adorable sisters posed on either side of Harbour, who dressed upscale casual in black denim and a hooded sweater, with a proud smile peaking out from his beard as he held his arms around his little ladies.

In January, the actor gained stepdad points with Marnie when he took her to catch a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Harbour was captured with one arm wrapped closely around the preteen while sitting courtside.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2020, Harbour explained that he is proudly involved in the lives of Allen's two daughters. "I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," joked the Hellboy star at the time. Harbour married the English singer-songwriter, now 38, the same year in September.

But in all seriousness, "making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me," Harbour continued. "And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

Being "thrust into this family role" not only changed his views on fatherhood, but made him feel "every cliché from every sitcom you've ever heard," the father figure quipped.

"It's a cliché that we make fun of constantly in television and in books and I had always watched it with a grain of salt going, 'Eh, whatever, it's not the real deal.' And now I am in it," Harbour said. "That sort of hits it on the head."