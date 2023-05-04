David Harbour Brings Stepdaughters Ethel and Marnie to 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Screening

The Stranger Things star was snapped out in New York City on Wednesday taking his stepdaughters to an advanced screening of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. at the iPic Theater

By
Published on May 4, 2023 11:34 AM
David Harbour and guests attend the Marvel Studio's "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" New York Screening at iPic Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty

David Harbour makes one great girl dad!

The Stranger Things star, 48, was snapped out in New York City on Wednesday taking his stepdaughters — and a couple of their friends — to an advanced screening of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Ethel Mary, 11, and Marnie Rose, 10, are his wife Lily Allen's daughters from a previous marriage.

Donning black-and-white ensembles at the iPic Theater, the adorable sisters posed on either side of Harbour, who dressed upscale casual in black denim and a hooded sweater, with a proud smile peaking out from his beard as he held his arms around his little ladies.

David Harbour (C) and guests attend a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In January, the actor gained stepdad points with Marnie when he took her to catch a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City over her birthday weekend.

Harbour was captured with one arm wrapped closely around the preteen while sitting courtside.

Speaking with PEOPLE back in 2020, Harbour explained that he is proudly involved in the lives of Allen's two daughters. "I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," joked the Hellboy star at the time. Harbour married the English singer-songwriter, now 38, the same year in September.

But in all seriousness, "making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me," Harbour continued. "And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Lily Allen and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Lily Allen and David Harbour with her daughters. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Being "thrust into this family role" not only changed his views on fatherhood, but made him feel "every cliché from every sitcom you've ever heard," the father figure quipped.

"It's a cliché that we make fun of constantly in television and in books and I had always watched it with a grain of salt going, 'Eh, whatever, it's not the real deal.' And now I am in it," Harbour said. "That sort of hits it on the head."

