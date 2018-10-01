No Grimm news here — only baby joy!

The NBC supernatural drama’s alums David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch are expecting their first child in February, a rep for Giuntoli confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“They are over the moon,” says the rep.

The spouses — who met while costarring on Grimm, which ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 — got engaged in 2016, with Tulloch debuting her stunning ring at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 in July of that year.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: Who’s Due Next? Carrie, Kate and 50 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

They tied the knot in June 2017, when Giuntoli, 38, shared a photo gallery from their wedding and captioned it, “I married her. I air-guitared her. I terrified her. I love you @bitsietulloch. It’s gonna be a wild ride.”

The pair went public with their relationship in 2014, with Tulloch opening up to Zap2it in December of that year of the on and off-set romance (Giuntoli’s Grimm character, Nick Burkhardt, romanced Tulloch’s, Juliette Silverton).

“We were hiding it for a long time, but now everybody knows,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: David Giuntoli Introduces the World of Grimm



Tulloch, 37, and Giuntoli frequently showcase their relationship on social media, from sharing sweet messages to each other to celebrating important milestones like birthdays and anniversaries.

Giuntoli is currently starring as Eddie Saville on ABC’s A Million Little Things. Tulloch will soon be seen as Lois Lane in The CW’s “Arrowverse” crossover event.