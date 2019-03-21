Inside David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's 'Girly But Not Over-the-Top' Nursery for Daughter

When it came time to design the nursery for her daughter Vivian, actress Elizabeth Tulloch didn’t want to go overboard with the blush brush.

“I knew I wanted a nursery that was somewhat gender neutral but with pink accents,” the Grimm alum tells PEOPLE, sharing photos from her newborn baby girl’s sleep space.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I worried there wasn’t enough traditionally girly stuff in there,” she adds, “but I never loved pink when I was a little girl, and I figure worst-case scenario as she gets older if she’d really love a giant dollhouse or a pink rug or purple curtains, we can always switch it up.”

Tulloch, 38, and husband David Giuntoli announced the arrival of their first child on Feb. 14, with the new mom captioning a photo of her baby girl’s tiny hand simply, “💗 Vivian 💗.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

RELATED: Inside Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany’s “Girly” Nursery with an “Edge” for Daughter on the Way

Tulloch and fellow former Grimm actor Giuntoli, 38, crafted Vivian’s nursery with some help from Gugu Guru, a company she tells PEOPLE “was invaluable in both removing items from our registry we totally didn’t need and steering us in a better direction.”

The actress says her inspiration behind the room’s look “started less with a theme and more with a wallpaper design I was determined to use” — specifically, “Tapestry” by Cavern Home ($165 per roll).

“The wallpaper was a perfect starting-off point because it is playful but elegant, and I wanted her nursery to fit in with the décor of the rest of the house, which I designed myself,” she explains. “I kept reading about how babies respond to graphic, black-and-white designs and I figured the wallpaper, combined with pops of pink elsewhere in the nursery, would be girly but not over-the-top.”

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

RELATED VIDEO: Bachelor in Paradise‘s Evan Bass and Carly Waddell Bring PEOPLE Inside Their Daughter’s Nursery



As a fan of mid-century modern furniture, Tulloch “was thrilled” to pick up the Joya Rocker ($995 to $1,195) and Ottoman ($345 to $395) by Monte Design, she says.

“They’re a beautiful set and I love that Monte furniture is eco-friendly and sustainably made,” the Supergirl actress tells PEOPLE. “I adore the walnut base, and the Missoni lumbar pillow that came with the rocker.”

“I also have several blankets, a pillow and a wall hanging by Lorena Canals — an affordable line that is both eco-friendly and washable, which I figured was going to come in handy given all the poop and puke horror stories I’ve been hearing from mommy friends,” she jokes.

“I also love the print that hangs above the crib, by Block Shop Textiles,” Tulloch adds of the Boat Woodblock Print ($120).

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch's daughter Vivian's nursery ©2019 Bryan Geli

RELATED: David Giuntoli and Elizabeth Tulloch Welcome Daughter Vivian

Tulloch re-purposed a dresser that was previously in the room when it was being used for guests before Vivian’s arrival, and simply put a diaper-changing station on top of it.

And she learned a valuable lesson in her design process, admitting, “I almost bought a crazy expensive, enormous air purifier and then did some research and decided a lovely plant with great air-cleaning qualities would work nearly as well (without being an eyesore).”

Overall, she loves her daughter’s “cozy” new digs despite initial reservations that the uniquely patterned wallpaper “might distract from the other pieces” by using it throughout as opposed to just on an accent wall.

“It’s actually very soothing and I’m happy I went with my gut and did the entire room,” Tulloch says.