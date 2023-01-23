David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!

David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress.

Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘."

Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective headphones.

"Amazing! Reminds me of Bingo then ❤️," wrote Kate Hudson, who has talked about how her own son, Bingham, now 11, picked up the drums at a very young age.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October, Katharine McPhee, 38, talked about her toddler's love for the instrument.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical," the Smash star told the outlet. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter."

However, Foster noted that their son is too "young" for them to know if he'd follow in their footsteps in the music industry.

"When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," he added.

Katharine McPhee/Instagram

In addition to his son with McPhee, Foster is also dad to daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

"I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," Foster recently told PEOPLE.

The music producer also discussed getting to grips with the idea of parenting in later life.

"At this point in my life, it's different again," added Foster. "Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."