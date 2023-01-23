David Foster Says Son Rennie Is 'Finding His Groove' on the Drums — Watch the Impressive Video!

David Foster and Katharine McPhee's little boy is a budding drummer as he experiments with the instrument in a cute new video

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 12:55 PM
David Foster's Son Rennie, 23 Months, Is 'Finding His Groove' on Drums
Photo: David Foster/Instagram, Phillip Faraone/Getty

David Foster is proud of his little drummer's progress.

Sharing a video on Instagram of his son Rennie David, 23 months, impressively exploring a high hat cymbal pedal while tapping on his drumset, the music producer, 73, wrote, "Finding his groove. 23 months. 🪘."

Commenters marveled at the little one's early prowess with the instrument, which can be seen as Rennie carefully focuses on the beat while wearing protective headphones.

"Amazing! Reminds me of Bingo then ❤️," wrote Kate Hudson, who has talked about how her own son, Bingham, now 11, picked up the drums at a very young age.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October, Katharine McPhee, 38, talked about her toddler's love for the instrument.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical," the Smash star told the outlet. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter."

However, Foster noted that their son is too "young" for them to know if he'd follow in their footsteps in the music industry.

"When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," he added.

Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_rAgCp0-M/?hl=en. Katharine McPhee/instagram
Katharine McPhee/Instagram

In addition to his son with McPhee, Foster is also dad to daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36.

"I had all daughters until my son and I love all my daughters immeasurably, but having a son is a little bit different," Foster recently told PEOPLE.

The music producer also discussed getting to grips with the idea of parenting in later life.

"At this point in my life, it's different again," added Foster. "Not better or worse, just different. I still work, I'm still gone a lot, but maybe the time is a little more precious to me because I got more runway behind me than I have ahead of me now."

Related Articles
Katharine McPhee Shares First Photo of Son Rennie's Face in Father's Day Tribute to David Foster. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce_rAgCp0-M/?hl=en. Katharine McPhee/instagram
David Foster Says It's a 'Little Bit Different' Raising a Toddler at 73: 'I Can Offer Him Wisdom'
katharine mcphee
Katharine McPhee Says 'It Makes Sense' Her Son with David Foster Is Musically Inclined
David Foster and Katherine McPhee
David Foster Says He Hasn't 'Regretted a Single Day' of Welcoming a New Baby in His 70s
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Admits Feeling 'Mom Guilt' as David Foster's Daughter Takes Rennie to See Santa
Katharine McPhee Jokes She 'Guilted' Husband David Foster Into Making a Christmas Album Jingle Bell Rock
Katharine McPhee Jokes She 'Guilted' Husband David Foster into Making a Christmas Album
David Foster (L) and Katharine McPhee attend the 26th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park on March 4, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
David Foster and Katharine McPhee's Relationship Timeline
Katharine McPhee Foster son Rennie plays drums
Katharine McPhee Shows Off Son Rennie's Musical 'Talents' as He Plays on Piano and Drums
Katharine McPhee Shares Videos of 'Little Drummer Boy' Rennie
Katharine McPhee Shares Videos of Her and David Foster's 'Little Drummer Boy' Rennie, 16 Months
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' on Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
Katharine McPhee. Credit: Natalie Kogan
Katharine McPhee's New Jewelry Line Includes a Nod to Her Role in 'The House Bunny': 'An Ode to My Beginning'
Katharine McPhee Shares Photo of Son Rennie on Golf Course
Katharine McPhee Shows Son Rennie, 17 Months, Exploring the Golf Course: 'Start Em Young'
Shania Twain and her son
All About Shania Twain's Son Eja Lange
Katharine McPhee Jokes Husband David Foster Doesn’t Get ‘Much Attention’ in Loved-Up Photos
Katharine McPhee Jokes Husband David Foster Doesn't Get 'Much Attention' in Loved-Up Photos
Civil Rights ldr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holding his son Martin III as his daughter Yolanda and wife Coretta greet him at the airport upon his release from Georgia State prison after incarceration for leading boycotts
All About Martin Luther King Jr.'s 4 Children: Yolanda, Martin Luther III, Dexter and Bernice
David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee and David Foster Say They're 'Having the Best Time' Raising 1-Year-Old Son Rennie
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know