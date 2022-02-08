David Foster, 72, Opens Up About Being Dad Again Later in Life: 'I Have More Time'
David Foster is loving being a father again.
The musician, 72, who is dad to 11-month-old son Rennie David with wife Katherine McPhee as well five adult daughters from previous relationships, tells PEOPLE that it's "just great being a dad," especially at this phase in his life.
While speaking with PEOPLE after selling out his show An Intimate Evening with David Foster at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater on Jan. 21, Foster spoke candidly about his current role as a dad.
"It's too cliché to say 'Now I have more time,' but I do: I have more time," he says. "Without any reflection on any of my other children, whom I all love equally, and equally as much as my son."
"He plays Mozart and Bach flawlessly," Foster jokes of his infant son, considering the prospect that his son might inherit his parents' musical abilities. "At 11 months? ... Obviously, we don't see any musical talent yet, but who knows?"
The 16-time Grammy Award-winner also reveals his thoughts about the chatter, online and off, that surrounds his relationship with wife McPhee, who is 35 years his junior.
"People always make the reference with Kat and I with the age difference, but I've always said there's so many things that can bring a marriage down, and age difference is just one of them," he explains. "There's so many things that can go wrong. We think we have it pretty together."
The couple tied the knot in June 2019 after first meeting in 2006, when Foster mentored McPhee and other contestants on season 5 of American Idol.
On an episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast back in May, McPhee shared that Foster always wants to "be around the baby."
"It's a growing family, and David's doing great," McPhee said. "He's always walking into a room saying, 'Where's my baby? Where's our baby?' He wants to hold the baby all the time, and be around the baby."
