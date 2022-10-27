David Foster has no regrets when it comes to being an older dad.

Speaking to PEOPLE about his new Christmas album with wife Katharine McPhee, out Friday, the 72-year-old opened up about welcoming son Rennie David, 20 months, with McPhee while in his 70s.

While the record producer, who wed McPhee in 2019, admits having a new baby was "not something" he thought would happen in his 70s, he says, "I haven't regretted a single day of it."

"I've loved every single day," he says. "It's the standard thing of like, 'Oh, well you were so young when you had your children and you were working day and night, you never saw them.' And there is some truth to that, sadly, for my [older] kids. I was just working a lot. Even though I'm working a lot now, I'll cancel anything just to hang with him. It's just different."

Along with Rennie, Foster also has daughters Allison, 52, Amy, 49, Sara, 41, Erin, 40, and Jordan, 36, from previous relationships.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Katherine McPhee Instagram

"He's so much fun," McPhee tells PEOPLE of their little boy. "We're having such a great time, and we're incredibly busy. We wish we weren't traveling quite as much, but we get to take our little guy with us for most of this stuff."

The couple also spoke about their son's love for music as he's already been showcasing his musical talents on the piano and his electronic drum pad.

"We think [he'll be musical], but we don't know," Foster says. "Kids, strangely, will do something for a while and then it'll amaze you and then they just drop it and they don't do it anymore. So we don't know if the drumming thing is here to stay — I'd rather he have a tennis racket in his hand than a drumstick to tell you the truth. But anyway, if he ends up being a drummer, that would be great too. He loves watching our drummer, JR Robinson."

In August, McPhee shared two sweet videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie playing with different instruments around the house. First, little Rennie was seen behind a piano, banging on different keys.

Katharine Foster/Instagram

"I love these chunky thighs," she wrote at the time, slowly zooming in on her son from across the room.

McPhee also showed Rennie tapping away on an electronic drum pad. "Already showing off my child's talents," she teased in the caption.

It was not the first time McPhee had given a peek at her son's budding musical talent. A month prior, she shared videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie having a blast with a tiny red drum set. The infant played away happily as his mom documented the cute moment.

"16 months drummer boy 🥰," she captioned that video.