David Bowie's Daughter Lexi Shares Sweet Throwback Video of Duo Singing: 'My Wizard of Oz'

David Bowie's legacy is living on through his passion for music and family.

The music legend's daughter Alexandria "Lexi" Jones, 22, reminisced about her father with a sweet throwback video she shared Friday of herself as a child, sitting in Bowie's lap and singing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" together.

"My Wizard of Oz," she captioned the video, which she recorded from her phone as it played on her laptop. Lexi could be heard laughing in the background as she rewatched the duo belting out the lyrics to Judy Garland's classic tune from 1939's The Wizard of Oz.

Bowie welcomed his daughter in August 2000 with wife Iman, to whom he was married from 1992 until his death from liver cancer at age 69 in 2016.

Iman previously revealed to PEOPLE what she told Lexi when asked if she'd ever marry again: "I said 'No, I will not.' I still feel married. Someone a few years ago referred to David as my late husband and I said, 'No, he's not my late husband. He's my husband.'

"I definitely feel his presence, especially when I look out over the glorious sunsets at our home because David loves sunsets. So in that way he is ever present," Iman said, adding: "Through my memory, my love lives."

Bowie was also father to Duncan Jones, 51, with ex-wife Angie Bowie. The filmmaker paid tribute to his father last year on the fifth anniversary of his death.

"Today marks 5 years since dad died. We are all a little sad, coping individually in our own ways. But it's both remarkable & delightful that dad is still so clearly loved by so many," he wrote on Twitter. "Yes, he's missed... but with so much of 'him' in the work he made, he's clearly still here."