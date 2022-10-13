David Boreanaz Reveals Son Jaden's Adventurous New Hobby That's 'Too Aggressive' for the Actor

The SEAL Team star is dad to son Jaden, 20, and daughter Bella, 13

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 13, 2022 02:27 PM

David Boreanaz may play a Navy SEAL on TV, but you won't catch him jumping out of a plane like his son enjoys in real life.

On Thursday's episode of the Rachael Ray Show, the actor chats with the celebrity chef about his 20-year-old son Jaden's newfound love for skydiving. The actor shares Jaden and daughter Bella, 13, with wife Jaime Bergman.

"He's doing great," Boreanaz says of his son. "He's a songwriter, lyricist, he goes to college out here, he loves it. It's fantastic to see him perform."

After then showing a photo of Jaden skydiving, Ray says that she "loves" the activity and asks the actor if he's ever tried it.

"Oh no, that's not going to happen," Boreanaz says, to which Ray replied, "Really? But you're a SEAL."

"Well, I play a SEAL ... I used to bungee jump, that was a big thing for me," he shares.

"See, now I won't bungee jump," explains Ray. "I would skydive all day long, but I wouldn't bungee jump, because you got one rubber band, but I have two chutes."

"That's true, two chutes. He had a great time," Boreanaz adds of his son. "He was in Miami with some friends, and he said, 'I'm gonna go skydiving,' I said, 'That's great, that's fantastic, just make sure you're safe.' "

"For me, it's just too aggressive," he admits of the activity. "I know I play the SEAL and that's fantastic on the show and I'm flying in Blackhawks and we're landing them, and you think 'Hey, I wanna go skydiving,' but I'll pass."

While the actor doesn't plan on skydiving anytime soon, Ray notes that she'd love to take Jaden out for a trip.

"I'll take your son! Tell him I throw down," she says with a laugh. "We're gonna film it, I'm getting him in a plane and throwing him out."

