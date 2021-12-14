David Beckham and His Kids Enjoy Holiday Fun at London's Winter Wonderland
David Beckham and his children are getting in the holiday spirit.
The 46-year-old soccer legend shared videos and a photo on Instagram Monday of himself and his children Harper, 10, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, enjoying a trip to the Winter Wonderland holiday carnival in London, England's Hyde Park.
David captioned the post, "Fun night in London 🇬🇧 with the kiddies 🤢 @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️ @hydeparkwinterwonderland 🇬🇧"
In one video, Harper yelled "oh my gosh" repeatedly while sitting on a ride with her dad, who was wearing a red beanie hat, white hoodie, and a dark-colored jacket.
In a second video of the two on what appeared to be a swinging amusement ride, David made a faux vomiting sound as Harper remarked, "It's really scary."
All four of the Beckhams also posed for a fun family picture together. Harper wore black sweater along with Cruz, who topped the matching look off with a gold chain.
David has been married to fashion designer and former member of the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham, since 1999. The couple also shares son Brooklyn, 22.
Romeo and his girlfriend, model Mia Regan, just made their first joint red carpet appearance late last month at the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London. Their first public outing was at a Wimbledon event in London back in June. The pair reportedly began dating in 2019.
Prior to the event, Victoria helped ease Regan's red carpet jitters. "Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure," Regan told Vogue.