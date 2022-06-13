David Beckham Walks Hand-in-Hand with Daughter Harper, 10, at Special Event in Italy — See the Pic!
David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven enjoyed a special daddy-daughter date night in Italy this week.
The soccer star, 47, and his 10-year-old daughter walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at an event for the yacht company, Riva, at the Fenice theatre in Venice, Italy.
The former footballer rocked a double-breasted dark-colored suit paired with sunglasses and a dark tie. Harper opted for a beautiful pink and purple strapless dress which she accessorized with dainty jewelry.
Harper is the youngest of David and wife Victoria's four kids. The couple also shares sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
The proud parents often show off their relationship with their kids on social media. In September, Victoria, 48, posted a video of Harper's first day of school after David got emotional sending his little girl off for the big day.
In the clip, Victoria recorded Harper getting ready for school and asked her daughter how she was feeling on her first day. "Nervous, but very excited," she answered.
David then hugged Harper and playfully begged, "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy! Stay with me!"
"Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most, 🤔🥴 It's been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x," Victoria captioned the Instagram post.
On his page, David wrote on Instagram at the time, "Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️ @victoriabeckham ❤️."