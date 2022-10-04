All About David and Victoria Beckham's 4 Kids

David and Victoria Beckham are parents to four wonderful children — and they consider it the "greatest achievement" of their lives.

Just a few months before tying the knot, David and Victoria became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son Brooklyn. A few years later, they expanded their family with the addition of Romeo, followed by little brother Cruz shortly after. Then in 2011, they welcomed their daughter, Harper.

Victoria Beckham Instagram

As the four children grow up and find their passions, Victoria has said that watching them come into their own has brought her "boundless elation."

"They are a wonder to me every day. … Each moment of every day is filled with different energies, activities, feelings and a lot of comedy. From playing sport to lounging on the sofa, each of my children fill every second with laughter, music and discussion. They are kind hearted and well-mannered and have incredibly enquiring minds, and I feel incredibly blessed to be surrounded by these phenomenal human beings," the former Spice Girl wrote in a Mother's Day letter for Time in 2015.

In October 2022, the entire family came together to support Victoria at her fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I love you all so much x," the proud mom captioned a family photo on Instagram, which included her four children, husband and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Here's everything to know about David and Victoria Beckham's children.

Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, 23

Darren Gerrish/Darren Gerrish/WireImage

David and Victoria welcomed their first child, Brooklyn Joseph Beckham, on March 4, 1999, at Portland Hospital in London. The name was a favorite of the couple's and made perfect sense as Victoria explained she was in New York City when she discovered she was pregnant. Brooklyn's parents later named Elton John as his godfather.

Brooklyn spent much of his childhood in rural Oxfordshire, although his father's career as a soccer star also took the family to Madrid and Los Angeles. Growing up, he attended both the Curtis School as well as Willows Community School as a junior high schooler. His parents attempted to keep him out of the spotlight as much as possible and encouraged him to do normal things alongside his non-famous peers. In fact, Brooklyn even held a job at a local café in order to earn pocket money.

As a teenager, Brooklyn considered following in David's footsteps and joined the Arsenal FC Academy. Although he had played soccer almost his entire life to that point, he decided it wasn't the career path he wanted to pursue and was eventually dropped by the youth team before he turned 16 years old.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Instead of soccer, Brooklyn dabbled in modeling, making his debut on the cover of Man About Town magazine. He went on to appear on the cover of Vogue China and Miss Vogue as well as British Vogue with his mother and siblings. He also appeared in publications like Interview and Dazed Korea — and even landed campaigns with brands including Superdry and Huawei.

While modeling, Brooklyn also fell in love with photography. He studied the subject in school and after, "straight away" knowing it was something he was interested in. He was given the opportunity to hone his skills in the real world; he regularly shot photos backstage at his mom's fashion shows and landed a gig shooting an ad campaign for Burberry's Brit fragrance. Brooklyn even scored an internship with famed British fashion photographer David Sims.

When he was just 18, Brooklyn released his first photography book, What I See, which shared a series of snapshots from his life, with each chapter telling a different story through his photos. Brooklyn's love of photography led him to Parsons School of Design in N.Y.C., although he only stayed at the college for a year.

As a young adult, Brooklyn has made headlines for his high-profile romances, like his on-and-off relationship with Chloë Grace Moretz, before ultimately finding lasting love with his now-wife Nicola Peltz. After they began dating in October 2019, they went public with their relationship the following January. Just six months later, they were engaged and eventually tied the knot in an extravagant ceremony in April 2022.

Victoria Beckham Instagram

Nowadays, Brooklyn's primary focus is on cooking. Early in the pandemic, he started making meals every day to pass the time — and he hasn't stopped since then. Nicola encouraged him to share his cooking adventures online and eventually began filming him. His social media posts in the kitchen soon turned into his own Facebook Watch show, Cookin' with Brooklyn. While he said he enjoyed his photography and modeling career, cooking has become his true passion and he hopes to one day have a few of his own TV shows and open a pub in L.A.

"I really enjoyed [photography] for a couple of years. I love taking pictures of my wife. I still have all my film cameras, but now it's just more of a fun thing to do. They were kind of all hobbies. I was still trying to find that one thing I would literally die for, and I found that with cooking," Brooklyn shared with Variety.

Romeo James Beckham, 20

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

On Sept. 1, 2002, David and Victoria welcomed their second child, Romeo James Beckham. Like his big brother, the little boy was born at Portland Hospital in London. Following his birth, David shared that they chose Romeo's moniker because "it's just a name we love." He also noted that the infant already had "Brooklyn's nose and Victoria's chin."

As a toddler, Romeo experienced some health issues that put him in the hospital on numerous occasions. Victoria eventually shared that Romeo had been diagnosed with epilepsy, a condition that causes seizures and convulsions. After the revelation, paparazzi agreed to refrain from photographing the little boy as the constant flashing could trigger a seizure.

Romeo Beckham Instagram

Romeo went on to attend private schools in London while growing up. He even made his modeling debut as a child, starring in a campaign for Burberry Kids at just 10 years old. As a teen, he landed his first cover, appearing on the front of L'Uomo Vogue's Generation Issue.

In addition to modeling, Romeo also decided to follow in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in soccer. Like Brooklyn, he joined Arsenal FC Academy but ultimately stepped away when he was 13. He briefly put his soccer dreams aside in favor of playing tennis, training four to five days a week and even getting the chance to play alongside professionals like Andy Murray.

Just a few years later, Romeo decided to give soccer another try, and at 19, he joined Fort Lauderdale CF, the sister club of Inter Miami CF, which is co-owned by his dad. The team competes in League One of the United Soccer League and in September 2021, he made his professional debut in a match against Tormenta FC.

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire

Despite his busy schedule filled with athletics and modeling, Romeo managed to make time for romance. Romeo was most recently linked to model Mia Regan, whom he reportedly began dating in 2019. The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2021 British Fashion Awards and continued dating through much of 2022, though they reportedly split in July.

Cruz David Beckham, 17

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

David and Victoria celebrated the arrival of their son Cruz David Beckham on Feb. 20, 2005, at Hospital Ruber Internacional in Madrid. Following Cruz's birth, David shared that the little boy was "beautiful" and "very happy" to be surrounded by his two big brothers. When it came time to name him, David admitted that it was "hard this time," but the couple came up with a name that they both loved and "stuck to it."

Denis Doyle/Getty

Although Cruz was born in Spain while his dad was playing with Real Madrid, he moved to L.A. with his family when David began playing soccer with L.A. Galaxy. He quickly proved he was meant to be in the spotlight, and when he was just 3, he took to the stage with the Spice Girls, dancing across the stage at Madison Square Garden in N.Y.C.

When Cruz was 11, he announced he would be following in his mom's footsteps with his first foray into music. In December 2016, he released his debut single, "If Every Day Was Christmas," to help raise funds for the children's charity Make Me Some Noise. He even recruited his family to be a part of the music video! Since then, he's picked up skills on the guitar, mandolin and piano — and has also learned to record his own music.

cruz beckham/ instagram

Cruz has also modeled, landing his first magazine cover in 2022. He noted that while he's trying out a career in front of the camera, his primary focus will always be music. He's worked with numerous producers, including Poo Bear, and is set on "just making the music" he loves that chronicles "personal" and "real experiences."

"I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens," he told i-D magazine.

Harper Seven Beckham, 11

David Beckham Instagram

On July 10, 2011, Victoria and David welcomed Harper Seven Beckham at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. David later revealed that the couple loved that Harper is an old English name and appreciated its connection to the author of To Kill a Mockingbird, Harper Lee. He noted that Seven was also a special name, symbolizing spiritual perfection.

"The main reason behind Seven was it symbolizes spiritual perfection — the seven wonders of the world, the seven colors of the rainbow — and in many cultures it is a lucky number. We love the name and we love Harper Seven. We are very happy to have her in our lives and in our family, and it is an amazing time for our family right now," David said in a Facebook video.

As she's grown up, David and Victoria have shared plenty of photos and videos of their little girl, who appears to have a wide range of interests outside of school. From playing soccer with her dad to horseback riding to training for judo, she seems to be excited to try as many extracurricular activities as she can.

Victoria Beckham Instagram

While Harper's main focus right now is getting good grades and having fun, it doesn't sound like she has plans to follow in her mom's popstar footsteps. Even though she's totally mastered the Posh Spice pose, she's not a big fan of the glitz and glam. Victoria said Harper isn't one of the kids "who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top." In fact, Harper actually thinks some of the outfits Victoria wore in her popstar days were inappropriate!

Victoria Beckham Instagram

Although the couple have shared lots of snaps of Harper, they've tried to protect their daughter from the spotlight as much as possible. Victoria explained that she's nervous for Harper to join social media one day, as she knows how cruel people can be online.

As of right now, Victoria said she's making sure she's always checking in with Harper about her emotions and is ensuring she's surrounded by good people. She's "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends," Victoria shared in an interview with Vogue Australia.