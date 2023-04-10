David and Victoria Beckham Pose with All Four of Their Kids as They Celebrate Easter: Photos

David Beckham had a sweet Easter!

The retired soccer star, 47, celebrated the day with his wife, Victoria, and their four children — Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18 and Harper Seven, 11 — by making new memories and remembering epic holiday moments.

"Happy Easter 🐣🐣🐣🐣🐣 I love you all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," David wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of images.

Among the snaps were shots of the boys eating Cadbury Creme eggs, a family selfie of the crew — with Victoria, 48, and Harper donning bunny ears — and a throwback video of Brooklyn as a toddler eating a gigantic chocolate bunny while hiding inside his mom's closet.

David Beckham/Instagram

"Favorite video of Brooklyn ever!" wrote his wife, Nicola Peltz, in the comments.

The holiday weekend also brought the crew together to celebrate Brooklyn and Peltz's first wedding anniversary.

Victoria shared an Instagram post on Sunday, in which she could be seen posing with the happy couple alongside her husband.

"So special to be together to celebrate your 1st wedding anniversary 💕," Victoria wrote, adding, "We love you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @davidbeckham."

"Today was so fun! We love you so much 💖💖," Nicola, 28, replied in the comments section.

Brooklyn and Peltz tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on the actress' family estate on April 9, 2022.

In an Instagram post of her own, Peltz celebrated the special occasion, writing, "I can't believe it's been a year since I walked down the aisle 🥹 I love you so much baby."