Victoria and David Beckham's Daughter Harper Gets a Big Hug from Justin Bieber at His Concert

Harper Seven is one less lonely girl!

Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest child and only daughter got the treat of a lifetime on Tuesday night when she attended a fan-exclusive acoustic Justin Bieber concert at The O2 in London.

David, 44, gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into the intimate evening, first sharing a photo of his smiling daughter rocking a white hoodie from Bieber’s Drew fashion label with her hair halfway up, worn partly in two tiny buns on the top of her head.

Minutes later, the retired soccer superstar posted a video to his Instagram Story that showed Harper approaching the singer on stage. There, Bieber gave the 8½-year-old a sweet hug and a kiss on the top of the head before returning to his set.

“A hug and a HUGE smile,” David captioned the video, tagging Bieber, 25. He also shared another clip of Harper and her big brother, Cruz David, 14, singing along to the pop star’s hit "Love Yourself."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Image zoom Harper Beckham and Justin Bieber David Beckham/Instagram

Image zoom Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

Image zoom Harper (L) and Cruz Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Says Son Romeo Used Her Spice Girls Clout to Gain More Followers on TikTok

A love for music definitely runs deep in the Beckham family. Back in November, David and Victoria’s second-oldest child, 17-year-old son Romeo James, starred in a TikTok video alongside his mom that showed her Spice Girls energy is still second nature.

Recorded inside a kitchen, Victoria, 45, cut a rug with her son as good sport Romeo (who was, notably, wearing a long-sleeved Drew label shirt) appeared to get even more enjoyment out of the dance session, smiling as he tried to keep up with his mom while dancing to her group’s hit, “Spice Up Your Life.”

And Harper’s pop tastes run the gamut. Aside from her appreciation for Bieber’s music and her mama’s, the little girl is a big fan of Billie Eilish.

For Halloween, Harper dressed up as her favorite singer with her mom documenting the costume on Instagram.

“Harper Seven LOVES @billieeilish (and a heavy eye!😂😂),” Victoria captioned a close-up shot of her daughter’s Eilish-inspired makeup look.

For her costume, Harper wore white baggy clothes and white sneakers and dyed her hair blue. She also drew black tears on her face, like Eilish, 18, in her “When the Party’s Over” music video.

Image zoom Harper Beckham David Beckham Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: Victoria Beckham Says Son Romeo Used Her Spice Girls Clout to Gain More Followers on TikTok

Meanwhile, Bieber is gearing up to release Changes — his fifth studio album, and first since 2015’s Purpose — on Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The album will include 17 songs and features a red-tinted shirtless photo of the singer as its album art.

Bieber also released a new single titled "Get Me" featuring Kehlani, which dropped along with the pre-saveable album. Kehlani, 24, will also join Bieber on his upcoming tour, which begins in May, along with another special guest, Jaden Smith.

In addition to dropping new album content, Bieber also recently launched the premiere episode of his documentary series on YouTube Originals. Called Justin Bieber: Seasons, the intimate unscripted show tracks the pop star’s evolution in recent years.

Changes is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.