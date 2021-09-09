"Not sure who is feeling it the most," Victoria Beckham wrote on Instagram, documenting David Beckham's emotions sending daughter Harper Seven back to school

David Beckham Begs Daughter Harper, 10, Not to Leave Him on First Day of School in Adorable Video

David Beckham is taking daughter Harper Seven's first day back at school the hardest.

On Thursday, Victoria Beckham shared an adorable video of their 10-year-old getting ready for school. When Victoria, 47, asks Harper how she's feeling on her first day, she answers, "Nervous, but very excited," as she chops a pear. David, 46, then hugs his daughter and playfully begs, "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy! Stay with me!"

"Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most, 🤔🥴 It's been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x," Victoria captioned the Instagram post.

Victoria shared more father-daughter pictures on her Instagram Story. "Is she leaving for school or leaving home?" she wrote with laughing emojis, adding, "You'll be ok @davidbeckham."

Over on his page, David wrote on Instagram, "Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️ @victoriabeckham ❤️."

Harper is the youngest of four kids: David and Victoria also share sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.

Celebrating Harper's 10th birthday in July, Victoria wrote on Instagram, "Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕 we love you so so much x Can't believe you are 10 years old today!! 😇 x."