David Beckham Treats Son Cruz to First Legal Beer on 18th Birthday: ‘Finally!’

David Beckham is toasting the 18th birthday of his son Cruz!

In an Instagram story posted Monday, Victoria Beckham shared a photo of the father-of-four, 47, sitting in a pub with his youngest son as he enjoyed his first legal beer in the U.K., where you cannot be served by a barkeeper until you're 18.

"18 today!!!!!! Finally!!!!!! 😂" the Spice Girl alum, 48, wrote on top of the photo.

Cruz also posted a photo on Instagram in honor of his first pint, showing him drinking a beer in a pub with his dad and big brother Romeo, 20, while wearing a New York Knicks cap.

"Feels good to be 18," Cruz wrote in the caption of the photo.

The birthday posts come just two days after David and Victoria shared images of them enjoying a ski vacation with Cruz and his younger sister Harper, 11, on Instagram.

The four were all smiles as they posed in their ski gear on the lift, with the former soccer pro sharing video of Harper masterfully navigating the slopes.

"Fun memories on the slopes 🏂," he captioned the post in part.

On Monday, the proud parents also celebrated Cruz's birthday by sharing a slideshow of photos of him throughout the years, set to Beyoncé's "Love On Top."

"Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy ❤️ to the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart x we are so proud of you and we love you so much Cruzie ❤️," David wrote.

Victoria, 48, shared her own birthday wishes for her son at the same time by posting the same clip and writing, "Happy Birthday Cruzie!! We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become 🙏🏼 You are our everything. Happy 18th superstar ⭐️ 💫 🌟 ❤️."

In an interview with Vogue Australia last summer, Victoria talked about some of her fears as her kids — particularly daughter Harper — get older. She worried about how body shaming has erupted on social media and worries about how that might impact Harper.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

Victoria said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."