Why David and Victoria Beckham 'Limit' Screen Time

"No more than an hour. I know that sounds pretty harsh, but I want my boys to be outside playing," he told PEOPLE.

David Beckham learned discipline on the soccer field — and the father-of-four makes sure to bring that lesson home to his kids.

The soccer star, 39, shared that his three sons — Brooklyn, 15, Romeo, 11, and Cruz, 9 — do play sports-themed video games, but he and wife Victoria are strict about their screen time.

“We put a time limit on it. You have to,” Beckham told PEOPLE Thursday at the inaugural Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles, where he received the Legend Award. “No more than an hour. I know that sounds pretty harsh, but I want my boys to be outside playing.”

The couple are similarly vigilant about their children’s involvement in real-life sports, which is a high priority for the longtime professional athlete.

“It’s so important to me that they’re involved in sports — for discipline and health,” said Beckham, who singled out each of his three sons’ strong points. “[Brooklyn] is pretty skillful. My middle one, Romeo, is the quick one; he’s super fast. The small one, [Cruz], is the tough one, of course — being the smallest boy.”

Off the field, when they’re not playing video games, the boys enjoy animated films, including Madagascar and Planes.

And what about Beckham’s youngest child, daughter Harper? Like most preschool girls, she’s obsessed with — you guessed it — Frozen.

“She just had her third birthday party [on July 10] and it was Frozen-themed,” he shared. “My little girl is the biggest Frozen fan ever.”

