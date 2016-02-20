The proud dad regularly shares snaps of his four kids on his Instagram account

Happy (slightly belated) 11th birthday, Cruz Beckham!

Doting dad David Beckham shared a sweet picture and message for the tween on Instagram late Friday.

In the black-and-white photo, a sunglasses-clad, messy-haired Cruz smiles at the camera in a swimming pool.

“Happy 11th birthday to our little man… 11 years of seeing him grow from a cheeky baby to a cheeky 11 year old… He makes us laugh every single day and has the most amazing character plus the biggest heart… Love you big boy,” reads the reigning Sexiest Man Alive‘s heartwarming caption.

Source: David Beckham/Instagram

Beckham, 40, regularly shares photos of his four children with wife Victoria Beckham on Instagram, and recently shared an adorable picture in which he and Cruz enjoyed a sweet moment on the edge of a pond.

“Cuddle with my little man,” Beckham wrote. “#cuddlewithcruzie.”