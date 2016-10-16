Like most young girls, Harper Beckham is smitten by Justin Bieber

David Beckham‘s daughter Harper only has eyes for Justin Bieber.

The 41-year-old soccer legend accompanied his little girl to Bieber’s London show on Friday, where he documented Harper giving her full attention to the pop star from their box. The 5-year-old is seen on her dad’s Instagram story sweetly waving a cell phone in the air as the pop star croons his song “Life Is Worth Living.” Beckham even scrawled the letters “JB” on the video.

In July, Beckham took to Instagram to wish his only daughter a happy birthday.

“In 5 years baby Harper has brought so much love into our family,” he captioned a cute photo of Harper planting a smooch on his cheek. “Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul.”

While Victoria appeared to skip the fun night out, the rest of the Beckham clan, including Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11, attended the gig at the 02 area.

Pretty soon their family outings may be to see concerts starring one of their own. In April, Victoria shared a video of Cruz showing off his own singing talent with a rendition of “Hope” by Twista.