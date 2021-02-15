David Beckham Sends Heartfelt Message to Kobe Bryant's Children on Valentine's Day

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did," the former soccer player wrote in a thoughtful note attached to bouquets of flowers

David Beckham sent a heartfelt message to the children of the late Kobe Bryant on Valentine's Day.

Vanessa Bryant posted photos on her Instagram Story on Sunday of several bouquets of roses, along with a note from Beckham.

"I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did," a note attached to the flowers read. "Thinking about you all today."

He signed the card: "Happy Valentine's Day, with love, David Beckham & family xxxx"

Vanessa thanked the former soccer player for sending the gift to her daughters, Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19 months, writing "So thoughtful of you and your family."

Kobe died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in a tragic helicopter crash in January 2020.

Also on Sunday, Beckham, 45, shared a sweet Valentine's Day message to his wife Victoria Beckham from him and their kids — Harper James, 9, Cruz David, 15, Romeo James, 18, and Brooklyn, 21.

"Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife.." he wrote. "I love you so much @victoriabeckham ❤️ ( we love you so much ) @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The proud dad posted a photo of a huge inflatable teddy bear balloon on his Instagram Story, which he said Harper gave to them for the special day.