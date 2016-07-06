In true Beckham fashion, the father of four took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of the outing with sons Romeo and Cruz

David Beckham and Sons Romeo and Cruz Have 'Boys Day Out' at Wimbledon

It’s a Beckham boys day out!

David Beckham and sons Romeo, 13, and Cruz, 11, spent some quality time together on Wednesday at Wimbledon.

“Boys day out at Wimbledon … Watched Roger [Federer] the genius & now it’s Andy [Murray]’s turn … come on Andy,” Beckham captioned an Instagram photo of himself with the boys at the tennis tournament.

The proud papa gave a sweet smirk as his sons leaned in for the photo.

Source: David Beckham/Instagram

Beckham, 41, is no stranger to posting super-sweet social media snaps, though.

Earlier this week, the father of four posted a throwback photo of himself and his wife, Victoria, on their wedding day, in celebration of their 17th anniversary.

In the photo, the couple donned their wedding day gear and Beckham sported a blonde do’.

“Wow 17 years ago to this day this happened … I was lucky to meet someone who has the same drive and wanted the same things in life…” he captioned the shot. “We have created 4 beautiful children and I couldn’t wish for a more loving and caring mummy for them… Happy anniversary, I love you.”

Victoria posted a photo of the big day too, the snap showed the couple in a sweet embrace.

“I feel so loved and truly blessed My best friend, my love,” she wrote alongside the photo. “The kindest man who inspires me every day. Happy Anniversary to the best husband and daddy in the world!! EVER!”

Along with Romeo and Cruz, the two are also parents to 17-year-old son Brooklyn and daughter Harper, 4.