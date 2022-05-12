David Beckham Playfully Teases Daughter Harper on Morning Walk to School
David Beckham might be a superstar but, just like all fathers, he can't help but make a dad joke here and there.
The Inter Miami CF president, 47, shared a video on Instagram Thursday of his morning walk with his daughter Harper as he dropped her off at school.
As they walked along, David playfully teased his daughter about her upcoming day at school.
RELATED: David Beckham Splits Carrot with Family's New Bunny Coco for Easter — and Victoria's Birthday!
RELATED: Victoria Beckham Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to 'Incredible Husband' David: 'You Are My Everything'
"So me and Harper are on a lovely walk this morning, and we're talking about her lovely day ahead," David says, asking Harper, 10, to go through her schedule. "Math, english, history, geography and French," she answers.
"How excited are you?" he jokes with his youngest child, which garners a silent thumbs-up from the 10-year-old.
David marked his 47th birthday on May 3 with a series of special tributes from his close family including his wife Victoria Beckham, 48, and children Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.
Related Video: David Beckham's Daughter Harper Had the Cutest Reaction to Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat Game — Watch
"I love you so much @davidbeckham you are the most incredible husband anyone could wish for and I feel truly blessed. You are my everything x I love you so so much x happy birthday 💕💕💕💕," she captioned the photos.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"Happy birthday @davidbeckham the best daddy!!! We all love you so much!! So many kisses from us all!!! Kisses @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven 🥳🎂🎉," she continued in a follow-up post showing the father of four with each of his kids.