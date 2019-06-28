David Beckham Kisses Daughter Harper as They Enjoy a Family Fun Day at the Soccer World Cup

David Beckham has nothing but love for his little girl Harper!

On Thursday, David, 44, enjoyed some quality time with his 7-year-old daughter as they attended the quarterfinal of the women’s soccer World Cup and showed their support for the England Lionesses.

While cheering on their native team at Stade Oceane in France, David wasn’t shy to display his pride and love for Harper, who adorably rocked a replica Lioness jersey and a matching red bandana in the crowd.

During the match, in which England went on to defeat Norway 3-0, the former soccer pro was captured sweetly planting a kiss on his daughter’s lips — a gesture that has previously caused him controversy for being deemed “too intimate” by some fans.

David, who looked sharp in a black button-down and a light navy jacket, also documented the sweet outing with his daughter on Instagram.

Ahead of the match, David and Harper posed for a photo outside of the arena. The father of four then took his daughter into the locker room for a special meet-and-greet with the Lionesses’ head coach Philip Neville and the team’s players.

Harper appeared to have a hard time holding back her excitement as she was introduced to the Lionesses’ forward Nikita Parris, who happily took a photo with the 7-year-old.

Before heading out to their seats, David and Harper snapped a group photo with the entire Lionesses team, which he shared to his Instagram.

In the caption, David reflected on his own time as a player and noted how excited his daughter was to meet the women and attend the important game.

“So lucky to get to see the girls before tonight’s big game,” he wrote alongside the photo. “As a player I know exactly what it means to play in these competitions and to have the support from home which means so much.”

“I just want to say how very proud we all are of every single player, they are doing amazingly well and the whole country is behind them !!!” he continued.

“As you can see Harper was so excited to meet the team & is so excited for the game…. Come On England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@lionesses @philipneville18,” David finished.

Once they arrived at their seats, David and Harper took a moment to take an adorable photo together from midfield. In the sweet shot, Harper lovingly held her arm around her dad’s neck as they both smiled for the camera.

Around the photo, David supportively wrote, “We are ready,” and “Come on England.”

Like her dad, Harper appeared to be enjoying every aspect of the soccer game, especially when she had a chance to participate in the crowd “Wave” and congratulate the team afterward in a cute video.

The 7-year-old also posed in front of the stadium after the women’s victory with a soccer ball underneath her foot and her arms proudly held in the air. “A very happy young lady,” David captioned the shot.

Though the former soccer star left the rest of his family behind for this particular outing, the Beckham family recently enjoyed a trip together to Florida.

Earlier this month, David jetted to Miami with his wife Victoria Beckham and the couple’s three other children, sons Cruz David, 14, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 20.

The longtime pair enjoyed taking their four children on boat rides and into the Everglades as David continued building his Miami-based soccer club.

“Thank you Miami what a beautiful week, creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf so many more to come,” David captioned a family photo on Instagram.

“We ❤️ Miami x Kisses x 🇺🇸,” Victoria, 45, captioned her photo.

David, the former captain of England’s national team, is the director of soccer operations for the up-and-coming Inter Miami soccer team, which is still looking to find a home in Florida, according to ESPN.

The team doesn’t yet have a manager or roster, but has reportedly made a few hires so far, with David dropping in periodically to get work done.

The family appeared to tag along for his latest trip, with David sharing a slew of snaps chronicling their day in the sunshine, including a photo of Harper fishing, selfies with Harper, Cruz, Brooklyn and Victoria and a photo of Romeo leaping off a boat and into the water.

Similar to Thursday’s outing, the Beckhams also spent some quality time together at the end of May when they joined forces to cheer on David as he played in the Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich “Treble Reunion” charity match in England.

Harper and Cruz joined their dad on the soccer field ahead of the game, while Victoria, Brooklyn and his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Hana Cross, watched from the stands.

“So proud to see @davidbeckham back at Old Trafford today!! X He’s still got it!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 kisses x VB,” Victoria captioned a photo of her hubby celebrating after he scored a goal.

The retired athlete and the former Spice Girl tied the knot in 1999.