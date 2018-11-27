David Beckham Sparks Internet Debate by Kissing 7-Year-Old Daughter Harper on the Lips

David Beckham got the internet talking on Monday when he posted a picture of himself kissing his 7-year-old daughter Harper Seven on the lips.

The Instagram photo shows the former soccer star giving his youngest child a smooch as they ice skate outside in front of a festive Christmas tree. Beckham was bundled up in a brown cap and orange scarf, while Harper kept warm in fuzzy earmuffs and a coat.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Christmas is coming. Let’s go skate,” Beckham captioned the father-daughter snapshot, tacking on a Santa Claus emoji and red heart emoji. On his Instagram Story, he shared a video in which Harper skated off after he said, “Go!”

Instagram users were divided on the peck. In criticism, one individual wrote, “How can you kiss this little girl on her lips,” while another said, “This is not right!” and a third opined, “Not on lips. Cheeks is ok.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

David and Harper Beckham David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham's Instagram Story David Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham's Instagram Story David Beckham/Instagram

RELATED: Hilary Duff Recalls Being Mommy Shamed Over Kissing Son Luca on the Lips

But Beckham — who is dad to Harper plus sons Cruz David, 13, Romeo James, 16, and Brooklyn Joseph, 19, with wife Victoria Beckham — got support from fellow famous dads such as Ryan Reynolds, who liked the post.

“Dad and daughter. So sweet!” Tom Brady commented. (The football player stirred up debate in February when he kissed his son John “Jack” Edward Thomas, then 10, on the lips in the documentary Tom vs. Time.)

RELATED VIDEO: Spice Girls “Just Presumed” Victoria Beckham Wouldn’t Join Tour: “She Was Never Actually Asked”

Many fans offered their support, as well. “He’s her dad and she’s his daughter,” one person wrote. “Why do people have to look too far into things? Not everything has a sinister motive! She’s a little girl clearly comfortable, happy and having a lovely time with her dad. Innocent and lovely.”

“This is a gorgeous photo showing the bond every girl should have with their daddy,” another user said. “Well done on being such a good dad.”