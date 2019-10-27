David Beckham Reveals Family Tribute on His L.A. Statue as All 4 Kids See It for the First Time

David Beckham is one proud papa!

Over the weekend, the retired soccer star, 44, traveled with his wife Victoria Beckham and their four children to California, where his kids got a chance to see his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, which is the home of David’s former team, the LA Galaxy.

“Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time,” David wrote on Instagram alongside a shot of sons Cruz David, 14, Romeo James, 17, and Brooklyn, 20, and 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven sitting at the base of the statue.

The statue, which was unveiled earlier this year, commemorates the five years he spent as a member of the team — and also packs a hidden tribute to his family.

“What do you think?” David asks his children in a video of the special moment, jokingly adding, “My bum big?”

“Your names are on the boots as well,” he added.

Although this wasn’t the first time Victoria, 45, had seen the statue, his loving wife was full of praise.

“Impressive!” she wrote alongside a shot of their children examining the statue, adding in another snap. “We are so proud of u!!!”

David’s playful comment about the size of his statue’s “bum” was also a playful nod to the prank fellow Brit James Corden played on him earlier this year.

Shortly before his actual statue was unveiled, The Late Late Show host tricked him with a fake one, which looked absolutely nothing like the famously handsome star.

“The only thing tat’s good is the hair and that’s about it,” a visibly distressed David said after seeing it for the first time. “Look at my bum. Look at my ass. … It definitely doesn’t look like that.”

“My wife’s coming over. It’s lucky my kids aren’t coming over because if my kids were to see this … honestly, I don’t want to offend you in any way, but this is such a big thing for me,” he added of the “embarrassing” statue — before learning that thankfully, the whole thing was just a joke.

One month before the Beckham family traveled to America in support of their father, the whole crew came out to cheer on Victoria at the debut of her spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week.

The soccer star shared a selfie to Instagram that featured all four of their children sitting front row at the show, which took place at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“A lot of love for mummy this afternoon .. Well done @victoriabeckham we are so proud as always ❤️,” he captioned the post, including a sweet shoutout to his wife of 20 years.

He later shared a sweet pair of photos that showed Harper bonding with brothers Brooklyn and Cruz, with two photos that showed her lounging in each of their laps.