David Beckham Shares Behind-the-Scenes Moments of Kids at Wife Victoria's London Fashion Show

Victoria Beckham’s London fashion show was a family affair!

The designer’s husband David Beckham and their four kids all turned out to support the debut of her spring/summer 2020 collection during London Fashion Week on Sunday, and Beckham made sure to offer fans a behind-the-scenes peek at the fun.

The soccer star, 44, shared a selfie to Instagram that featured all four of their children sitting front row at the show, which took place at the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“A lot of love for mummy this afternoon .. Well done @victoriabeckham we are so proud as always ❤️,” he captioned the post, which included sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper Seven, 8.

He later shared a sweet pair of photos that showed Harper bonding with brothers Brooklyn and Cruz, with two photos that showed her lounging in each of their laps.

Harper, who wore a high-neck, long-sleeved floral dress, was also spotted giving her mom a big hug, while Beckham showed off a full-length look at his suit for the day, tagging designer Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Homme.

He showed his support for his wife of 20 years as he filmed her models strutting their stuff to the tune of Led Zeppelin, captioning the video, “WOW amazing.”

Brooklyn offered a message of praise, too, sharing a photo with his brothers and writing, “Well done mum” with three red heart emojis.

The former Spice Girls member, meanwhile, shared some behind-the-scenes clips, revealing she brought Harper backstage and even let her daughter get her hair done.

The fashion show was live-streamed on YouTube on Victoria’s channel, and in the description, she explained what fans could expect from her new collection.

“Lightness, easiness, freedom. Those are the ideas I was thinking off for this collection. It’s about dynamic women today, women in motion,” she wrote. “Controlled and free, living life, reality and believability. There is always a duality in women, moving between different ideas, different moods. I want clothes that move with a woman, that move with her life.”

The mom of four celebrated her 20th anniversary with her husband in July, and commemorated the special occasion with a handful of throwback photos.

“20 years today. I love you so much xxxxx Kisses x @davidbeckham,” she wrote.

The star recently opened up to Telegraph magazine about her marriage, and revealed she and David are stronger than ever.

“I said to David, ‘god what will we have to say to each other when it’s just us?’ But we talk and laugh the whole time, and not even about the kids or work.” she said. “He’s better at winding me up. But hey, what a relief – we’ll be OK, even when they’re all left home.”