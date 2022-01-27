Soccer legend David Beckham was jokingly fuming after his daughter, Harper Seven, admitted she has a crush on someone

David Beckham Upset After 10-Year-Old Daughter Harper Reveals She Has 'a Crush' on Someone

David Beckham's little girl is growing up!

The former soccer pro, 46, posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking slightly stressed and a little peeved after his 10-year-old daughter, Harper Seven, told him that she's crushing on someone just ahead of Valentine's Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Roses are red🌹 Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face 🤬🤬🤬," Beckham wrote on Wednesday, adding, "but it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine ❤️."

It's no secret that the daddy-daughter duo is incredibly close and spend a lot of time together, as Harper makes appearances on his Instagram account on a regular basis.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the father of four – who also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, with wife Victoria – posted a couple of sweet snaps of himself and Harper spending some quality time together while taking a morning stroll outside in the chilly air.

"Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning 🥶," Beckham captioned the photos, which featured him and Harper – who was donning an adorable pair of fuzzy grey earmuffs and a navy blue zip-up fleece jacket – posing for selfie, and another of the dynamic duo sharing a sweet peck on the lips.

In July last year, the soccer legend penned an emotional tribute to his sweet daughter on her 10th birthday, begging the almost-tween to stop growing up so quickly.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Shares Tribute to Wife Victoria and Daughter Harper for International Women's Day

"Happy 10th birthday to my pretty lady ❤️ to the girl with the biggest heart and the sweetest smile ❤️ we love you so much big girl ❤️ please stop growing .. Love you #HarperSeven ❤️," he wrote.