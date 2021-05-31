David Beckham shares daughter Harper, 9, and sons Cruz, 16, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn 22, with his wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham Hugs Son Cruz as the Duo Prepare to Grill Together at Home: ‘No Better Place'

David Beckham is enjoying some quality family time over the long weekend.

On Monday, the dad of four, 46, snapped a sweet selfie with his son Cruz, 16, as the pair prepared to grill together during their afternoon at home.

The former soccer star wraps his arm around his youngest son in the photo as the duo smile for the camera with a green grill visible in the background.

"No better place than home when the ☀️ is shining and you can grill with your boy @cruzbeckham 🔥," David captioned the picture.

Victoria Beckham also shared a series of pictures Sunday of her family reuniting for the holiday weekend.

The fashion mogul, who shares daughter Harper, 9, and sons Cruz, Romeo, 18, and Brooklyn 22, with husband David, posted several polaroid shots of the siblings spending time together.

"Sunny memories for bank holiday Sunday! Socially distanced brothers 🥴 and sweet Harper Seven 💕 love you all," Victoria wrote.

The former Spice Girls member and her family recently enjoyed quality time together over Easter as well. Victoria and her athlete husband reunited with all four of their children, as well as Brookyn's fianceé Nicola Peltz, for an afternoon outing.

"Our family together is the most precious gift this Easter," Victoria wrote on social media alongside an image that showed Brooklyn and Peltz cuddling up together while wearing matching bunny ears.

"We have missed you and love you both so much @brooklynbeckham @nicolaannepeltz," she added.

The entire family also commemorated the happy gathering by taking a group photo. In the image, Victoria embraces her son Romeo while the couple's youngest child, daughter Harper cuddles up to dad David.

For her own family post, she made sure to give a special shout out to Peltz for capturing the sweet moment. "We love you so much @nicolaannepeltz nice picture," Victoria wrote.