David Beckham's Daughter Harper Had the Cutest Reaction to Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat Game — Watch

David and Harper Beckham had a dad and daughter date night rooting for the Heat during the Eastern conference first-round playoff series
By Janine Henni April 20, 2022 09:47 AM
Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jimmy Butler has one adorable fan!

The 32-year-old Miami Heat player got a shoutout from Harper Beckham on the sidelines of the team's Tuesday game against the Atlanta Hawks in Miami, Florida.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by dad David Beckham, Harper, 10 ½, went wild while cheering on the power forward from her sideline seat at FTX Arena.

"Come on, Butler!" Harper urged. "Yes!" she screamed and clapped when a play on the court went the Heat's way.

Captioning the cute clip from the daddy-daughter date, David, 46, joked "What can I say Harper Seven is a fan @jimmybutler & the @miamiheat."

Butler went on to lead the Heat to a 115-105 win against the visiting team in game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series, and his two famous fans wished him well later in the evening.

The Beckhams were all smiles while congratulating the athlete on the courtside, Harper stylishly repping Butler's #22 jersey.

Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's been a busy few weeks for the family, who celebrated Victoria Beckham's 48th birthday on Easter Sunday and watched Brooklyn Beckham marry Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach on April 8.

"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham ❤️ welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz," the retired L.A. Galaxy player captioned a candid of the newlyweds on their big day. "Love you Bust ❤️"

