David Beckham's Daughter Harper Had the Cutest Reaction to Jimmy Butler at the Miami Heat Game — Watch
Jimmy Butler has one adorable fan!
The 32-year-old Miami Heat player got a shoutout from Harper Beckham on the sidelines of the team's Tuesday game against the Atlanta Hawks in Miami, Florida.
As seen in a video shared on Instagram by dad David Beckham, Harper, 10 ½, went wild while cheering on the power forward from her sideline seat at FTX Arena.
"Come on, Butler!" Harper urged. "Yes!" she screamed and clapped when a play on the court went the Heat's way.
Captioning the cute clip from the daddy-daughter date, David, 46, joked "What can I say Harper Seven is a fan @jimmybutler & the @miamiheat."
RELATED: Watch David Beckham and Daughter Harper Celebrate Pancake Day with Flapjack Flipping Contest
Butler went on to lead the Heat to a 115-105 win against the visiting team in game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series, and his two famous fans wished him well later in the evening.
The Beckhams were all smiles while congratulating the athlete on the courtside, Harper stylishly repping Butler's #22 jersey.
It's been a busy few weeks for the family, who celebrated Victoria Beckham's 48th birthday on Easter Sunday and watched Brooklyn Beckham marry Nicola Peltz in Palm Beach on April 8.
"Congratulations Mr & Mrs Beckham ❤️ welcome to the family @nicolaannepeltz," the retired L.A. Galaxy player captioned a candid of the newlyweds on their big day. "Love you Bust ❤️"