David Beckham and Daughter Harper Stylishly Suit Up to Attend Mom Victoria's Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham was supported by most of her family and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz Beckham on Friday as she presented her Autumn/Winter 2023 line

By
Published on March 3, 2023 07:06 PM
David Beckham and Daughter Harper, 11, Wear Adorable Matching Black Suits at Paris Fashion Week
David Beckham and Daughter Harper. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty

David Beckham and his daughter Harper are twinning in style!

On Friday, the former soccer star and his 11-year-old were spotted walking to Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week — both adorably clad in chic black suits.

While David wore a black shirt and navy blue tie underneath his slightly lighter suit, Harper opted for a simple white undershirt for her ensemble.

She further accessorized her look with a small black clutch and some matching sneakers, whereas her dad, 47, completed his ensemble with some shades and loafers.

Victoria Beckham, family
Victoria Beckham/instagram

David, shares Harper and sons Cruz, 18, son Romeo, 20, Brooklyn, 23, with wife Victoria, 48. All but Romeo was there to support Victoria's Autumn/Winter 2023 show on Friday. Brooklyn was also joined by his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28.

Victoria, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from the event, showing the group all dressed up for the big day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven@davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham@nicolaannepeltzbeckham," she captioned her post. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."

