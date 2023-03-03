David Beckham and Daughter Harper Stylishly Suit Up to Attend Mom Victoria's Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham and his daughter Harper are twinning in style!

On Friday, the former soccer star and his 11-year-old were spotted walking to Victoria Beckham's Autumn/Winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week — both adorably clad in chic black suits.

While David wore a black shirt and navy blue tie underneath his slightly lighter suit, Harper opted for a simple white undershirt for her ensemble.

She further accessorized her look with a small black clutch and some matching sneakers, whereas her dad, 47, completed his ensemble with some shades and loafers.

Victoria Beckham/instagram

David, shares Harper and sons Cruz, 18, son Romeo, 20, Brooklyn, 23, with wife Victoria, 48. All but Romeo was there to support Victoria's Autumn/Winter 2023 show on Friday. Brooklyn was also joined by his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 28.

Victoria, shared a sweet family photo on Instagram from the event, showing the group all dressed up for the big day.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much x #harperseven@davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham@nicolaannepeltzbeckham," she captioned her post. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!). Watch the show live now on Instagram and victoriabeckham.com xx."