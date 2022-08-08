David Beckham and Daughter Harper Sing Along at The Weeknd Concert: 'Embarrassing Dad Moment'

David Beckham gave his daughter Harper Seven Beckham a musical experience of a lifetime!

Over the weekend, the pair attended The Weeknd's concert in Miami, with the retired soccer star, 47, posted a photo of the trio backstage.

David also shared videos of himself and Harper, 11, in the stands, dancing, laughing and singing along as the "Blinding Lights" musician performed.

"Embarrassing dad moment 😂 timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made Harper Seven laugh 😂," David wrote in the caption. "[The Weeknd] WOW what a show #Miami 💜 THAT SMILE 😊."

"I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute," he captioned an adorable follow-up video, tagging wife Victoria Beckham and The Weeknd.

The Weeknd, 32, commented on David's first post, "🙌 ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

David regularly shares sweet father-daughter moments to social media, and even gave his youngest child a special shout-out ahead of the English women's national soccer team — the Lionesses' — UEFA Euro 2022 semifinal match against Sweden last month.

After discussing some of the team's highlights from the season and reflecting on what it means to represent the country, David revealed what they mean to his family, particularly Harper.

"We're all behind you. We're all excited to see it. And I know this one person that is really excited to see it, and that's my daughter, Harper," David shared with a big smile on his face.

"So thank you for inspiring her, and good luck girls!" he concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Begs Daughter Harper, 10, Not to Leave Him on First Day of School in Adorable Video

As for whether Harper will be getting an Instagram account herself anytime soon, mom Victoria said in a recent interview with Vogue Australia that the preteen isn't on social media quite yet.

"But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," added the fashion mogul and former Spice Girl, 48.

Victoria explained that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends."

"But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie," she admitted.