Image zoom Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

David Beckham brought his cleats out from retirement!

The 44-year-old soccer star was back at Old Trafford in Stretford, England, to play in the Manchester United vs. Bayern Munich “Treble Reunion” charity match on Sunday, when he was joined by daughter Harper, 7, and son Cruz, 14, on the soccer field ahead of the game.

Proud designer wife and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham also attended the game as well as their oldest son, Brooklyn, 19, was also in attendance with his girlfriend, 21-year-old model Hana Cross.

“So proud to see @davidbeckham back at Old Trafford today!! X He’s still got it!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 kisses x VB,” Victoria captioned a photo of her hubby celebrating after he scored a goal.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

David’s close friend, David Gardner, also shared a video of the goal on Instagram writing, “Rolling back the years 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏼👏🏼 Great day !!!! @davidbeckham.”

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star, who also played stateside with the L.A. Galaxy, declared his retirement in 2013 and as of late, he has been creating a Major League Soccer team in Miami.

RELATED: Victoria Beckham Feels ‘Loved’ with David Beckham and Their Four Kids

David posted the same photo as his wife Victoria, writing about how “emotional” it was to be back on the field with his fellow teammates, some of the club’s greatest players.

“What a day.. So amazing to be back at old Trafford today for the @manchesterunitedfoundation raising money for a great cause,” he wrote on Instagram. “Emotional to see the Boss back and to be on the same field with the players that we made history with… Incredible feeling @manchesterunited”

The game raised nearly 1.5 million pounds, approximately $2 million, for the Manchester United Foundation, which raises funds for programs to improve the lives of young people in Greater Manchester. Manchester United Legends beat Bayern Munich Legends 5-0.