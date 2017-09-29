The soccer superstar, 42, decided it was time his youngest child Harper, 6, learnt the family trade on Thursday

David Beckham Teaches 6-Year-Old Daughter Harper How To Bend It Like Daddy in 'First Football Lesson'

David Beckham is doing his best to make sure his sporting legacy continues — and it is adorable.

The soccer superstar, 42, decided it was time his youngest child Harper, 6, learnt the family trade on Thursday.

The star shared two sweet videos on Instagram of his daddy daughter training session.

“Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️,” the proud father wrote in the caption of the first black and white video.

In a second video, Beckham stands across his daughter, who kicks it impressively high. Her kick sent her father running backward while reaching for the ball.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️⚽️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Oh My,” he wrote in the caption, leaving no room to wonder how he felt about Harper’s talent.

The two have always had a special bond — David gushing about his little girl on her birthday in July.

“Happy Birthday to our special little young lady …Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives,” the soccer star wrote, after taking Harper to attend a tea party at Buckingham Palace — where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York. “Happy 6th birthday ( I can’t believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x.”

On Tuesday, Victoria Beckham shared a sweet photo of her daughter wrapped in her father’s arms.

“I love my daddy x Kisses,” the former Spice Girls singer captioned the shot. “We love u.”

Harper also appears to have inherited her mom’s sense of fashion, too.

“She’s very girly, so she loves to play with makeup,” Victoria told Seth Meyers during a stop by Late Night in 2016. “She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. So proud. So proud.”