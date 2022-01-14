David Beckham Shares Photos from 'Lovely Walk' with Daughter Harper, 10: 'Daddy and Princess Leia'

The soccer legend shared sweet selfies with his youngest child, daughter Harper, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham was all smiles during his morning walk with his daughter.

On Friday, the 46-year-old soccer legend shared photos on Instagram while taking a stroll with his daughter Harper, 10. The father-daughter duo smiled for a selfie outside before posing for another snap giving each other a big kiss.

"Daddy & Princess Leia had a lovely walk this morning 🥶 #HarperSeven ❤️" he captioned the post, joking about Harper's ear muffs.

Wife Victoria Beckham later commented under the post of their daughter with several pink heart emojis. Harper is the youngest of four kids: David and Victoria, 47, also share sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16.

The proud parents often show off their relationship with their kids on social media. In September, Victoria posted a video of Harper's first day of school after David got emotional sending his little girl off for the day.

In the clip, Victoria recorded Harper getting ready for school. When the former Spice Girl asked her daughter how she's feeling on her first day, she answered, "Nervous, but very excited." David then hugged Harper and playfully begged, "Please don't go! Stay with Daddy! Stay with me!"

"Back to school for Harper Seven! Not sure who is feeling it the most, 🤔🥴 It's been an amazing summer! I love you @davidbeckham x," Victoria captioned the Instagram post.

Over on his page, David wrote on Instagram at the time, "Back to school 😭 A little talk of excitement, a little nervous, but the good news is very happy ❤️ go have fun pretty lady ❤️ #HarperSeven ❤️ @victoriabeckham ❤️."

Celebrating Harper's 10th birthday in July, Victoria wrote on Instagram, "Happy 10th birthday Harper Seven, the most beautiful young lady inside and out. Kind, loving, caring and sweet. Our everything 💕 we love you so so much x Can't believe you are 10 years old today!! 😇 x."