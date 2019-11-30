David Beckham Gives Daughter Harper, 8, a Kiss While Getting Into the Christmas Spirit in London

It may still be November, but David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven can’t wait for Christmas!

On Saturday morning, the retired soccer star, 44, documented some daddy-daughter fun when the pair visited London’s Natural History Museum ice rink.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” Beckham wrote alongside a series of photos that showed the pair cuddling up together on the ice. In one photo, the duo gave each other a sweet kiss on the lips, while another image showed Harper, 8, putting her arm around her grinning dad. The doting dad also shared a few images of Harper skating around the rink.

The slideshow attracted the attention of David and wife Victoria’s 17-year-old son Romeo, who left a red heart emoji in the comments section, as well as football star Tom Brady.

“The sweetest!!!! ❤️❤️❤️” the New England Patriots quarterback — and father of three — wrote.

Later on in the day, the proud dad also playfully teased son Cruz, 14.

“Walking Olive & Fig and still Cruzie is trying to pull off the Blue Steel,” he wrote alongside a selfie of the pair, referencing the signature pose of the fictional male model Derek Zoolander.

“Good try handsome,” he added.

Last month, the retired athlete took all four of his children to California, where they got a chance to see his commemorative statue at Dignity Health Sports Park, home of his former team, the LA Galaxy.

“Very proud moment tonight taking the kiddies to see daddies statue for the first time,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of his kids sitting in front of the statue.

Beckham went on to revisit the family memory earlier this week, while wishing his fans a happy Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating today. I am grateful for so many amazing memories in the USA, here’s to many more…” Beckham, who is British, wrote alongside the family photo.

Victoria also shared a photo of the entire family together in honor of Thanksgiving.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all those celebrating today 🇺🇸 Kisses from us all xxx” she captioned the photo.