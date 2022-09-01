David Beckham Celebrates Son Romeo's 20th Birthday with Throwback Shaving Video: 'My Big Boy'

Both Victoria and David Beckham posted in celebration of their second oldest on his special day

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on September 1, 2022 05:26 PM
Romeo Beckham birthday
Photo: Victoria Beckham/Instagram

David Beckham cherishes all his kids' major milestones.

The retired soccer pro, 47, shared a throwback video of son Romeo shaving for the first time as a young teen. In the caption for the Instagram video, he reflected on his second oldest son growing up as Romeo celebrated his 20th birthday on Thursday.

"Happy Birthday my big boy 💜 Just so u know dad will always film these moments 😂..," David joked in the caption.

"No more a teen 😩 we love you so much and are so proud of you," he added, tagging the other members of the family in the post.

Victoria Beckham also shared a sweet tribute to her son on the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the kindest heart and the sweetest soul," the fashion designer wrote.

"We love you and are so so proud of the incredible young man you have become. You light up a room the moment you walk in, you're hardworking and talented, we couldn't be prouder of you Romeo 💕 Happy Birthday 🥳."

In addition to Romeo, David and Victoria are parents to daughter Harper, 11, and sons Cruz, 17, and Brooklyn, 23.

In an interview with Vogue Australia earlier this summer, Victoria talked about some of her fears as her kids — particularly daughter Harper — get older. She worried about how body shaming has erupted on social media and her worries of how that might impact Harper one day.

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she said at the time.

Victoria said that Harper is "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure that we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

