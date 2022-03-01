Watch David Beckham and Daughter Harper Celebrate Pancake Day with Flapjack Flipping Contest
David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven are making the most of Pancake Day.
On Tuesday, the father-daughter duo celebrated Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, by having a pancake flipping competition in the kitchen.
Beckham, 46, shared a series of culinary clips to his Instagram page featuring him and his daughter taking turns flipping pancakes into the air.
"Always loved , always celebrated pancake day 😂 fun flipping with HarperSeven ❤️," the former athlete writes before giving a shoutout to his wife and their other kids. "we miss you @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham ❤️"
Beckham also posted photos of their finished pancakes to his Instagram Story, showing off Harper's perfectly crisp flapjack before revealing on the following slide that his pancake got burnt.
"Took my eye off the ball on my third pancake 🔥," he captioned the picture.
The father of four – who also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, with wife Victoria — recently reflected on how fast his little girl is growing up after he found out that Harper "has a crush."
The former soccer pro posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking slightly stressed and a little peeved after Harper told him that she's crushing on someone just ahead of Valentine's Day.
"Roses are red🌹 Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face 🤬🤬🤬," Beckham wrote on Instagram, adding, "but it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine ❤️."