David Beador and His Wife Lesley Welcome Their First Child, a Daughter Named Anna

David Beador has welcomed another daughter!

Beador — ex-husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Storms — and his wife Lesley Cook welcomed their first child, named Anna.

"Our first sunset with our sweet little Anna. (Pronounced Ah-na)," the new mom wrote along with a photo of the family of three.

David, 56, is also dad to daughters Sophie, 19, and 16-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, whom he shares with Shannon, 56. This is the third child for Cook, 37, who has a son and daughter from a previous relationship.

The couple revealed their pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in July. "Lesley and I are excited to be expecting," David said at the time. They later tied the knot this year.

When revealing to E! News the sex of their baby on the way, Cook said they "feel blessed to be adding a little girl to our big family."

"We tried for a really long time. Everyone is super excited, especially David's mom and sisters. We have a lot of family eager to help," she added in September, continuing to say David's three daughters were "super excited" about the new addition. "One even called me right away, so excited she's going to be a big sister again."

Beador and Cook dated for nearly two years before the engagement, which came nine months after he reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife Shannon, from whom he split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage.