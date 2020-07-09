David Beador is already a dad to daughters Stella, Adeline and Sophie from his previous marriage to Shannon Beador

Baby on the Way for RHOC's David Beador and Fiancée Lesley Cook: 'Excited to Be Expecting'

David Beador is going to be a dad once more.

PEOPLE can exclusively confirm that his fiancée, Lesley Cook, is pregnant with their first child together.

"Lesley and I are excited to be expecting," David, 55, tells PEOPLE.

Cook, 36, seemingly teased the pregnancy news on her private Instagram Story Thursday, sharing a photo of a literal bun in the oven and writing, "You're just a small bump."

Image zoom Lesley Cook's Instagram Story Courtesy Lesley Cook

Cook announced the couple's engagement on her Instagram account in January, showing off her new ring in a selfie featuring a shirtless David. She also posted another picture of her fiancé and sizeable diamond with the caption, "Looking forward to eternity with my love. I LOVE YOU LOVE!!!"

David confirmed the happy news exclusively to PEOPLE: "Yes, Lesley and I are excited to be engaged. We are celebrating in Miami and then going to the Super Bowl."

The engagement came after the pair dated for nearly two years, and nine months after David reached a divorce settlement with Shannon, 56, from whom he split in September 2017 after over 17 years of marriage.

Their relationship had many ups and downs, as documented throughout Shannon's time on RHOC. In season 10, she revealed that David was unfaithful to her. The couple then spent time repairing their marriage through therapy and even renewed their vows on-camera, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Image zoom David (R) and Shannon Beador with their daughters in 2015 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After a tumultuous court battle, the two settled their divorce in April 2019. According to the settlement details, David was instructed to pay $1.4 million "to equalize the division of community property" and $10,000 monthly in support.

The duo agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their daughters, and the reality star has been open about how she wants the split to be "amicable" for the sake of the girls.

Shannon has also moved on in the romance department, too. She is currently dating John Janssen, whom she just celebrated her one-year anniversary with last month.